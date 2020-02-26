Travel in Style with Automobili Lamborghini & Principe’s new Collection

Automobili Lamborghini recently teamed up with Principe, an Italian company specializing in fine leather goods, shoes and fashion accessories, to design and distribute a few bespoke leather goods that will be sold under the Automobili Lamborghini brand.

The collection includes several backpacks and trolleys that are just perfect for traveling, stylish satchels, cross body bags, belts and many other small leather goods. These stylish items will go on sale this spring and they will be distributed internationally, via 300 retail clients and 450 points, including countries like China, Japan, Hong Kong, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Of course, this new collection will be also available in Europe and the United States, where customers could also get their favorite items from the official Automobili Lamborghini store at www.lamborghinistore.com.

The unique partnership between these two companies combines the values of the Lamborghini brand with Principe’s experience and professionalism in designing excellent leather goods, offered in many different styles. The spring/summer Automobili Lamborghini x Principe collection will easily satisfy even the most demanding Lamborghini fans.

The sales channels for the new Automobili Lamborghini leather goods and travel accessories line will include specialist outlets, department stores, duty free stores and also the most important airlines.