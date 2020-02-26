The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences Stand Out on Dubai’s Changing Skyline

Proudly sitting on the crescent of The Palm Jumeirah, side by side with the luxurious Atlantis, The Palm resort, the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences will change the landscape of Dubai once again.

This extraordinary complex was developed by some of the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, as a new generation of sky-high homes and luxury hotel rooms, blending contemporary living spaces with serene views of the ocean and Dubai’s incredible skyline, complemented by soaring private gardens and their own pools, private beaches, world class restaurants led by award winning chefs, and an awe-inspiring rooftop infinity pool suspended 90 meters above this man-made island.

Opening in 2020, this spectacular development spreads over 43 storeys and it’s home to 231 high-end luxury residences and 795 posh hotel rooms and rooms. The residences and the hotel will be joined together by a magical Skybridge where you could find the breathtaking infinity sky pool, soaring high above the Palm.

The exterior of this upscale property was designed by NYC’s acclaimed architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, while the interiors of each luxury residence have been imagined by the renowned Paris-based interior designer Sybille de Margerie and the lavish hotel rooms and suites were the work of the London-based studio GA Design.

The 231 distinctive residential homes will have two, three, four or five bedrooms, but there are also exquisite Skycourts, Penthouses or Garden Suites, with sizes ranging between 1,434 sq. ft. and 17,088 sq. ft. Pricing for one of these unique Royal Atlantis Residences will start from AED 6,995,000, which is around $1.9 million.

Future residents will be able to enjoy a variety of exclusive amenities and services at The Royal Atlantis, including 24-hour concierge, private parking, residents-only gym, spa and indoor and outdoor pools, plus several upscale retail boutiques where they could find the latest luxury goods.

But the real treat here is the property’s blissful Sky Pool & Lounge, that aims to redefine entertainment in Dubai, transforming at night into a spectacular playground where you could dine and socialize. The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences also comes with a lovely Beach Club that provides optimum privacy, a premium fitness center, and an in-resort Spa that offers numerous traditional and holistic treatments.