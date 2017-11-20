This Spectacular Swiss Lakefront Property costs $17.6M

With a staggering price tag of 17,500,000 CHF or around $17.6 million, the stunning property before you is looking for a new owner. Nestled in the picturesque Morcote region of Switzerland, this mesmerizing villa will allow its lucky next owners to enjoy exclusivity and privacy from a splendid panoramic position over Lake Lugano.

Comprising the main house, an annex with spa, indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi and gym, an outdoor swimming pool, a large garage and outdoor parking, not to mention the overwhelming garden, this incredible property will most likely get more than one offer.

It was completed back in 2010 and it covers two levels across 1,000 square meters (10,763 sq.ft.), so it’s not too spacious, compared to many other mansions featured on Luxatic, but as we all know it: size isn’t everything.

So, what will you get for that kind of money? Aside from the aforementioned goodies, this lavish home also comes with a large veranda with two panoramic loggias, as well as a music room, living room with fireplace, a dining room with another panoramic loggia, a fully equipped kitchen, a library with its own fireplace, dining room, TV room, a studio and even a guest apartment with a separate entrance, that’s all set to cater to your friends and guests.

Rest and relaxation can easily be achieved here, thanks to the wonderful spa area, the large fitness room with whirlpool, or the indoor pool with jet stream and sauna. The outdoor areas and the magical views of the lake will surely contribute to this unique atmosphere, not to mention the high-quality materials and finishes used throughout this man-made jewel. So.. do you want to move to Switzerland?

[sothebysrealty]