This Mesmerizing Bal Harbour Home Could be Yours For $24.95 Million

If your idea of dream-home perfection begins with Southern Florida, a massive infinity-edge lap pool, water frontage, and a super contemporary design, this incredible Bal Harbour residence has been recently listed for sale at a cool $24.95 million.

Designed by the acclaimed architects from Choeff Levy Fischman and featuring custom interiors imagined by Deborah Wecselman, this spectacular property offers 11,700 of modern luxury, with 100 ft. of water frontage and a feature that’s rather unique to this exclusive residential area – a 1,433 sq. ft. rooftop space that’s also solar-ready.

This lavish residence boats eight bedrooms and nine bedrooms, with an airy open concept floor plan featuring floor-to-ceiling expansive glass doors, with curtain wall windows as well, that create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

On the first floor you’ll find a gorgeous lounge, a state-of-the-art kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and premium marble countertops, a media room, powder room, a large bathroom, a multi-purpose room, and also a hidden catering kitchen which connects to two bedrooms with en-suites.

The lucky owners of this property will get to enjoy a large dining area with unobstructed views of the water, but there’s also a smaller, casual dining spot next to the main kitchen, also with lovely views and a modern design all around.

Upstairs, there’s an incredible master bedroom suite, with two large terraces, one facing the superb Biscayne Bay and the other one opening up from the luxurious master bath and featuring an outdoor shower. Speaking of the master bathroom, it also comes with a stand-alone tub, dual vanities, his and her closets and a cool, glass-enclosed steam shower. There’s also a second bedroom upstairs with its own private balcony, offering serene views of the bay and the home’s stunning infinity pool.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, this extraordinary property comes with a large rooftop terrace, that’s solar-panel ready, but this space is just ideal for entertaining your friends or family. It features an elevated wooden deck, with a custom built-in bar and custom built seating for quite a lot of people. Of course, you could always go down and simply relax by the pool.

A partially covered terrace allows you to hide from the sun’s warm rays downstairs, while the massive 50-foot infinity-edge lap pool simply lures you in. This mesmerizing pool also overflows into a reflective pond and connects to a smaller splash pool. Did we mention the outdoor dining area, with a full kitchen and cabana bath? Or the firepit? That’s not all.

This modern Bal Harbour Home also features a large indoor gym, an elevator, it’s packed with smart home technology and it also comes with a two-car garage. Not bad for $24.95 million, right?