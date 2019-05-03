These Residences at 565 Broome Soho are Simply Mesmerizing

Designed by Pritkzer Prize winner Renzo Piano, one of the most renowned Italian architects in the world right now, 565 Broome Soho is a luxury condominium in New York City, developed by the global real estate company Bizzi & Partners Development, Aronov Development and Halpern Real Estate Ventures.

565 SoHo has recently unveiled two new spectacular residences at this address, the North 22A – a luxurious with an interior design imagined by March & White – and South 25B – with an astonishing design by Damon Liss, following the harmony, calm and expansiveness of the greater design of the SoHo residential property.

The first one, North 22A, features 3 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms, a formal entry foyer with an open living space and floor to ceiling curved glass windows with lovely views of the Hudson River, the One World Trade Center and Manhattan’s stunning skyline. The kitchen is equipped with solid white oak cabinets, center island breakfast bar and Balsatina lava stone countertops.

The residence comes with a master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a master bath with Muse Kos deep soaking tub and oversized shower. The other two bedrooms offer en-suite bathrooms as well. The price of this breathtaking residence rises to a cool $8,150,000.

Next, the South 25B comes for a million less, priced at “only” $7,165,000, and offering 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, plank white oak floors and again, panoramic views of Manhattan’s skyline with its One World Trade center and the historic Soho as well. There are also curved floor to ceiling windows filling the expansive space with plenty of natural light.

The kitchen comes like in the first case, with fluted white oak cabinets, center island bar and the same Balsatina lava stone countertops. Master bedroom with double walk-in closet, spacious master bath with white oak vanity and double sinks, similar Muse by Kos deep soaking tub and oversized shower. The second bedroom comes too with an en-suite bathroom.

The general amenities offered by living in the Soho condominium count a private gated driveway, indoor swimming pool, steam rooms and sauna and a fully equipped fitness center. There’s an outdoor terrace as well, plus an interior lounge, with green wall, library and wet bar and many more.