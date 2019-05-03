The Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package is Here

The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster was recently unveiled in New York City, and soon thereafter, the German automaker introduced the optional Heritage Design package for this stunning model, one that will be produced in a limited edition of 1948 units in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the brand.

From a technical point of view, the model is virtually the same with the 911 Speedster, but it had to wear a special name to honor the automaker’s amazing history. The car was designed and developed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur with their outstanding craftsmanship and drawing inspiration from the roots of Porsche and their past classics.

There is only one colorway available to it, the GT Silver Metallic paint, as a tribute for the golden era of motor sports. As a detail, the front bumper and fender ‘arrows’ are white and there are also ‘Gumball’ style graphics in the same white on the luggage compartment lid in front and the doors, just like in the old days of the Porsche 356 models.

The 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package comes with 20 inch center lock wheels in Platinum Satin, with the option of silver available as well, and with the PCCB brake calipers behind the wheels, complete black.

The interior features full bucket seats in leather with a superb color combination, black and cognac. The seats themselves aren’t from carbon and are painted in the same color as the exterior. So far, there hasn’t been talk on the price, but don’t expect anything too low.