Hong Kong Gets its First St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Property

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has recently opened its first luxury property in Hong Kong, a high-end hotel nestled in the town’s commercial and cultural hub of Wan Chai, nearby the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and Golden Bauhinia Square.

A new landmark of bespoke luxury, the St. Regis Hong Kong is a 27 story hotel with a total of 129 guest rooms and suites featuring elegant interiors, with wood floors, luxury amenities, deep soaking bathtubs and large windows, and plenty of attention to detail put into the design and all services they offer.

They’ve got a personalized 24 hour Butler Service, allowing guests to customize even the smallest details of their stay. The hotel offers an exceptional experience, from amazing dining venues with rich and innovative dishes created by award winning chefs coming from French and Cantonese cuisines, to a wonderful spa and magical views of Hong Kong.

The night life isn’t left aside, as the St. Regis bar provides the perfect atmosphere, relaxed and warm. They’ve got a wonderful collection of cocktails and an at least impressive menu of wines, completed by live performances of international jazz musicians every evening.

Among other features and amenities, the St. Regis Hong Kong will offer an outdoor veranda, a heated swimming pool with poolside bar and a health club with spa treatment room and various other luxuries. If you’re planning to visit Hong Kong in the near future, it can’t get any better than staying at the newest property from St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

