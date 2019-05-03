The 98 Inch Sony MASTER Series Z9G TV Redefines Reality

As the TV’s are getting larger and larger nowadays, consumers expect more and more high end performance from their sets, and Sony knows exactly that, since they recently introduced an incredible brand new 98 Inch Sony MASTER Series Z9G, their first consumer 8K television in the Z9G TV series.

This massive TV set is powered by the much praised X1 Ultimate processor, optimized to handle all the 33 million pixels of 8K6, offering a superb image in the process, that makes images on the screen look better than reality.

The TV comes with intelligent technology such as the possibility to analyze every object on the screen, the Backlight Master Drive with full array dimming, or the 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, making for exceptional accurate and detailed images on the 8K screen. The contrast is almost twenty times better than conventional LED TVs, making dark scenes darker and bright scenes brighter.

The Sony MASTER Series Z9G TV features superb audio-visual performance through the use of their Sound-from-Picture Reality, with Acoustic Multi-Audio system and IMAX Enhancing. This high-end TV model also comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit3.

The price rises to a cool $12,999.99 for the 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal) and a whooping $69,999.99 for the extraordinary 98″ Class (97.5″ diagonal). It’s a bit more than a brand new medium-class sedan, but the experience is surely even better. The new Sony TV will be available for sale starting in June this year.