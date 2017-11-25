The Shilla Jeju is One of South Korea’s Hidden Gems

Enjoying South Korea’s breathtaking sights and world-class hospitality might not be on your wish list right now, but after looking at a few photos with this magical place we’re pretty sure you might want to come here as soon as possible. Backed by a volcanic mountain and overlooking the blissful East Sea, The Shilla Jeju is a stunning five star retreat that aims to redefine vacation perfection.

Tranquility and relaxation await for you in this unique setting, blessed by the imposing Mt. Halla, as incredible views of the sea and the star-filled skies aim to hypnotize travelers and make them want to stay forever. The Shilla Jeju offers six different categories of suites and rooms, ranging in size and amenities, but they’re all equally stylish, and we’re sure you will be happy with your pick no matter what you choose.

Six seems to be the lucky number here, as there are also six dining options on site, offering you a wide range of international and local delights. But this posh hotel also comes with a special Kids Club and a lovely Soombi Garden, while various services and activities will make sure boredom is out of question here.

The stunning Shilla Jeju manages to blend Korean and Western traditions in the most beautiful of ways and even if you’re in town for business conferences and meetings could very well take place here. Work & travel at the same time gets a whole new meaning at this spectacular hotel.