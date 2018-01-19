The new Mercedes-Benz G-class Takes Luxury Off-Road

The man and the legend that is Arnold Schwarzenegger attended the premiere of the brand new Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, after owning this incredible vehicle for years now. But the big news is that the new generation is even more impressive than you might expect, whether you go off-road or on the highway, due to the fact it has been equipped with innovative assistance systems, that allow it to perform incredibly.

Also noteworthy are the new suspension, the dynamic select driving modes, the special ‘G-mode’ and not one or two, but three 100‑percent differential locks. The G-class has been an icon for decades, for good reason, and although it has not been significantly altered since the 1970s on a visual level, this stunning vehicle has been gradually upgraded to keep up with automotive demands and safety issues.

Robust and bold, the 21st century Mercedes G-Class remains true to the character of the original. However, the latest update allows the off-roader to join us into a new era, looking even more imposing than its predecessor. It’s 53 mm longer and 121 mm wider, proving that size does matter, and now it has an even greater presence, on the road as well as off-road.

On the inside, things remain familiar and tasteful. Hallmarks of the new ‘G‑wagon’ include the grab handle in front of the front passenger and the chrome-highlighted switches for the three differential locks. The redesigned instrument panel features timeless tube-look analog round dials, although a large display showing virtual instruments is in the driver’s direct field of vision – there are also two 12.3-inch displays that create a widescreen cockpit.

Power? I’m glad you asked. A high-performance 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo develops 422 hp and a 610 Nm of torque, with the 9G‑tronic automatic transmission chosen to send all that power to the wheels. No other words are required!