This Stunning Dubai Penthouse Comes With DIFC Skyline Views

At the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre – DIFC – at the imposing Index Tower, this incredible high-floor penthouse will most likely make your Friday a lot more interesting, if you can afford it.

Set to cost about $9,394,146, give or take a few dollars, this lavish four-bedroom duplex was refurbished from scratch, which is why it now features high-end finishes and furnishings, unique interior appliqués, not to mention unparalelled views of the Emirates Towers, the Persian Gulf and the rest of the DIFC skyline.

One of the largest penthouses within the tower, this home covers 7,377 square feet of luxurious living areas, including a reception area, formal and informal living areas, a study/office converted into a playroom, a modern kitchen by Poggenpohl, a welcoming dining area, a bar for entertaining guests, en-suite bedrooms with custom-built dressing rooms, and three expansive balconies.

If that long list sounds like too much, imagine what it feel like to own the place.

The white interiors promise a relaxing atmosphere that goes very well with the minimalist furniture pieces, although the overwhelming feeling this home will have on anyone who enters its premises will most likely contrast with such concepts.

A collection of Boulanger-inspired art pieces or the vintage-chic wallpaper art will surely make a bold impression, while the Bianco Lasa marble, hardwood flooring or the glass balustrade of the stairs, seem to complement this property in the best of ways.

This penthouse also benefits from plenty of natural light, thanks to its floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and did we mention those magical views? Well, we had to do it again, because they’re just amazing!

The balconies also promise great views and ample space for entertaining guests, which should be one of the perks of acquiring such an expensive piece. All that’s missing is a supercar in the tower’s garage!

[sothebysrealty]