The new Mercedes-Benz AMG Collection Brings Maybach Luxury to the Table

Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled an all new AMG lifestyle collection, displaying fashionable caps, high-quality polo shirts, several accessories, and a few stylish pairs of sunglasses courtesy of Maybach Icons of Luxury. Your summer vacation has never looked better!

From white, black or grey men’s polo shirts in pure cotton piqué with the AMG logo embroidered onto the chest and 3D printed on the back, to black women’s shirts with white and red highlights – and everything in between – there’s a little something for everyone. The black AMG cap is all you need under the sun’s warm rays, with eye catching white and red highlights, a comfy stretch band and mixed fabric.

The sporty vests from the AMG Collection would fit nicely with an AMG beast, promising comfort and warmth no matter where you’re going, with a removable hood, a collar with high chin protection and a waterproof zip. There’s also a cozy, black throw-over fleece poncho is this collection, embroidered with a Mercedes star – courtesy of FRAAS. But Mercedes-Benz went even further and created a range of new sunnies in a pure Maybach design, that’s unconventional and stylish in every way.

“The Bold I” model comes with a classic geometrical shape, while the light-brown, high-quality Carl Zeiss lenses promise the best sun protection. The metal decorations on the arms are easily inspired by Mercedes-Maybach designs, featuring a diamond and flowing lines that make us think about a car’s dashboard. On the other hand, the “Bold II” sunglasses are available in a playful cat’s-eye design with superb rose gold finishes. Decisions, decisions.