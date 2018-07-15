The Brivet-Naudot Eccentricity Watch is a Hand-Made Timekeeping Wonder

Cyril Brivet-Naudot might be just 27 years old right now, but he’s ready to take over the world with his first release. As grandson and great-grandson of watchmakers, he was always fascinated by the art of watchmaking, and these days he has just unveiled his first wristwatch.

Produced almost entirely on his own, and without the aid of CNC or any other electronic equipment, this incredible watch took over three years to make. It’s called Eccentricity and it’s inspired by 19th-century timepieces, packing an impressive movement that’s equipped with a proprietary escapement conceived by Mr. Brivet-Naudot and a fellow watchmaker.

We get to admire a superb 39 mm steel case, while the watch houses a key-wound caliber with a 40-hour power reserve. Constructed in an unusual manner, and rather intriguing in function, the escapement is reminiscent of spring detent escapement and will have people talking about it for days on end.

The time display is basically a sub-dial at three o’clock, with a blued steel pointer telling us the minute, while the minute ring was beautifully mounted on a clear sapphire disc rotating once an hour. Because Mr. Brivet-Naudot produced most of the components himself, the motif of large and small circles is repeated throughout the watch and we totally love it!

Most of the watch, including the steel case, has been hand made by this promising French watchmaker, without any CNC milling machines. He bought the mainspring, hairspring, crystals and jewels from several suppliers, and managed to put it all together with files and lathe. Mr. Brivet-Naudot makes his watches to order, with a high degree of customization, and prices start from €60,000 for a timepiece as incredible as this one.

[watchesbysjx]