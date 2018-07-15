Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe
Cars & Bikes

Novitec Accepts The Challenge Of Tuning The Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Performante

I dare you to find something wrong with the mind blowing Lamborghini Huracan Performante. For us, this supercar is probably as close as it gets to automotive perfection, but you know.. there are still some people out there who are never satisfied, and that’s where the brilliant team from Novitec comes in.

The renowned German tuner has recently unveiled a few styling tweaks for the Huracan Performante, with engine upgrades being also on the way – wait, weren’t those 640 ponies enough for you? Anyways, Novitec designed a full carbon fiber body kit for this beast, with new air ducts, wings, and many other add-ons specially designed to make this supercar even more aerodynamically efficient.

Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Performante

With a high-revving 5.2-liter V10 engine and an ultra light construction, this Italian beauty has been a massive hit from day one, even in its factory form. After all, the Huracan Performante comes with the most potent ten-cylinder production engine Lamborghini has ever made and it managed to lap the famous track at Nürburgring in under 7 minutes.

However, Novitec’s work goes even further. The car’s suspension has been dropped by an extra 35 millimeters, and the new set of lightweight NL3 forged alloys, as well as a sports-exhaust upgrade made from high-tech Inconel make us very excited while we’re waiting for those engine upgrades to come along. Could it go over 700 HP? We hope so!

Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

The OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition is a Cool Surprise
Collezione Automobili Lamborghini Drops in Just in Time for Summer
Travel in Style with The Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Sinossi
Novitec’s Lamborghini Aventador S Just Got Even Better

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Up

Leica C-Lux Redefines Long-Zoom Compact Cameras

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares