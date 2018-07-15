Novitec Accepts The Challenge Of Tuning The Lamborghini Huracan Performante

I dare you to find something wrong with the mind blowing Lamborghini Huracan Performante. For us, this supercar is probably as close as it gets to automotive perfection, but you know.. there are still some people out there who are never satisfied, and that’s where the brilliant team from Novitec comes in.

The renowned German tuner has recently unveiled a few styling tweaks for the Huracan Performante, with engine upgrades being also on the way – wait, weren’t those 640 ponies enough for you? Anyways, Novitec designed a full carbon fiber body kit for this beast, with new air ducts, wings, and many other add-ons specially designed to make this supercar even more aerodynamically efficient.

With a high-revving 5.2-liter V10 engine and an ultra light construction, this Italian beauty has been a massive hit from day one, even in its factory form. After all, the Huracan Performante comes with the most potent ten-cylinder production engine Lamborghini has ever made and it managed to lap the famous track at Nürburgring in under 7 minutes.

However, Novitec’s work goes even further. The car’s suspension has been dropped by an extra 35 millimeters, and the new set of lightweight NL3 forged alloys, as well as a sports-exhaust upgrade made from high-tech Inconel make us very excited while we’re waiting for those engine upgrades to come along. Could it go over 700 HP? We hope so!