Leica C-Lux Redefines Long-Zoom Compact Cameras

The brilliant designers from Leica probably wanted to add a touch of style to long-zoom compact cameras, that’s why they’ve released the fashionable Leica C-Lux, a new versatile compact camera, that combines speed, an intuitive handling concept and impressive specs in a stylish little package.

Available in Light Gold and Midnight Blue coloring, the all new Leica C-Lux will cost you $1,050 when it will arrive in stores in August. But it’s all worth it, because this camera packs an excellent Leica DC Vario-Elmar 8.8–132 mm f/3.3–6.4 ASPH zoom lens and a high-performance 20-megapixel sensor that could shoot up to 10 frames per second.

Able to adapt quickly to every situation, this lens will help you get high quality pictures of any subjects, no matter the distance. But this incredible 15-fold optical zoom is also paired by 4K video recording capabilies, which makes this little camera very powerful.

Leica’s newest camera also brags about a versatile zoom lens, fast autofocus and face detection; thanks to its fast autofocus system with 49 metering points, subjects are focused sharply in an instant. The viewfinder’s high resolution of 2.33 megapixels promises amazing clarity and contrast of the viewing image and even better, the C-Lux also offers dioptre compensation settings.

The camera’s 3-inch touchscreen display allows you to transfer still pictures and videos via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The display screen features a special repellent coating that prevents it from getting any annoying marks and protects it against fingerprints – thank you, Leica.

The C-Lux also benefits from high-definition, 4K-resolution, digital video recording functions, with up to 30p & 100 Mbit in MP4 format. Leica also released a few stylish accessories for this camera: carrying straps and wrist straps, quality camera cases, protectors and soft pouches, not to mention the wrap-around vintage pouch. Ready, steady, shoot!