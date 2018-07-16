The L’Epée 1839 Hot Balloon Clock Will Add Charm To Any Desk

Described as ‘a whimsical, airy timekeeper’, this magical creation will help you tell time in the most beautiful way possible and get you in the right mood for another hard day at the office. Resembling a hot air balloon, the latest project from L’Epee 1839 was designed by Margo Clavier, a young student from the Swiss design academy ECAL.

The Hot Balloon clock can sit both on the desk, but it can also be suspended from the ceiling. Standing at 31 cm high, this wonderful clock was made of brass and stainless steel, with the balloon open-worked into a spiral motif that inspires us, mere mortals, to feel overwhelmed while questioning this balloon’s ability to fly.

Despite the radically different form, this interesting desk clock is powered by the same movement as the one found in the space-age Time Machine clock, the cal. 1855. This means an eight-day power reserve, a vertical escapement and many other goodies.

The clock can be wound in two ways, either by turning the entire gondola or by simply turning the notched ring that sits right below its upper edge; time heals all wounds, but telling time might be even more important. Two stacked, rotating drums located at the base of the balloon, will do so with the help of a flame-shaped indicator.

Available in five exquisite finishes – an all-palladium version, one with palladium and the balloon in red, black or blue, as well as an all-gold option – each iteration of the Hot Balloon Desk Clock is limited to only 50 pieces and will cost SFr19,900 (roughly the same in US dollars). Will you get one?