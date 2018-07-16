Waterline Square Unveils a Jaw Dropping $17.25M Penthouse

Waterline Square is easily one of the most incredible luxury residential projects developed in these last couple of years in NYC. Nestled right along the Riverside Boulevard, from the 59th to 61st Street, the three-tower mega development is also the last remaining waterfront project to be completed on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

That’s why it’s no surprise that last year it was the fastest selling new development in town by dollar volume and by the number of units sold; and things are about to get even better! Waterline Square has just unveiled its first penthouse these days, a mind boggling $17.25 million residence proudly sitting atop the largest and tallest of the three buildings, on the 38th floor of Two Waterline Square.

With luxurious interiors imagined by the acclaimed designer duo Yabu Pushelberg, the 4,134-square-foot residence boasts 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, complemented by floor to ceiling windows, breathtaking living and dining areas, an incredible outdoor terrace and serene views of the Hudson River and the magical Manhattan skyline.

The lucky owners of this property will get to relax in a spacious master suite, featuring his-and-hers dressing rooms and generous marble bathrooms, but the best thing is that future residents will also get access to the impressive list of amenities of Two Waterline Square and the spectacular Waterline Club.

The latter includes an indoor tennis court, two swimming pools, a basketball court, pet spaces, music room, children’s rooms and more.