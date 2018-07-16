Mulliner Takes the Wraps Off the Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition

Back in 1919, Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley founded the now popular car company with a clear goal in mind – to build a fast and reliable car that would be the best in its class. Today, Mulliner remembers that goal and honors the company’s founder by revealing an exclusive W.O. Edition of the incredible Bentley Mulsanne.

The British luxury car maker is preparing to celebrate its centery next year, and the new Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner keeps that in mind. Only 100 units of this special edition model are going to be produced and each of them will feature a piece of the original crankshaft taken from Walter Owen’s own 8 Liter car.

The aforementioned piece is seen in the rear central armrest, accompanied by a special plaque that will show everyone how special this Mulsanne really is.

Bentley’s latest bespoke model also displays a gorgeous Dark Stain Burr Walnut veneer, combined with Fireglow Heritage and Fireglow hide, lambswool rugs, a new rear seat entertainment system and a few other special elements inside the cockpit. Meanwhile, the exterior of the Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition shows off an interesting Onyx shade, although customers are encouraged to change that.

Furthermore, the chrome bonnet strip and Flying B Mascot will easily overwhelm your senses; the same goes for the W.O Bentley signature badge on the lower bumper and Beluga black wheels. Would you want to be one of the 100 lucky owners of this Bentley Mulsanne?