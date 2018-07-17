Gibraltar’s Skywalk Is Not For The Fainthearted

The Rock of Gibraltar is a very interesting place to visit, a symbol of strength and resilience, with a unique history. But these days it got even better than to an incredible viewing point, imagined by local firm Arc Designs and comissioned by HM Government of Gibraltar. Close to a former British WWII anti-aircraft platform in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, the Gibraltar Skywalk offers magical views of the surrounding area.

It was designed as part of a larger development of the area that also includes the construction of a suspension bridge and the restoration of former military facilities. Stairs or a glass elevator will allow visitors to experience the rugged landscape while an old octagonal gun platform has been turned into a seating area. Do you like what you see?

The structure weighs over 30,000 kg, and its glazed floor and balustrades feature more than 750 square meters of glass panels. Don’t you worry; it has been anchored securely to the rock, which means no dramatic headlines will be associated with it any time soon.

The 8.2 ft-wide walkway sits 340 meters above sea level, which means this Skywalk is significantly higher than London’s Shard, as well as Paris’ Eiffel Tower and around three times higher than the Statue of Liberty. Obviously, building the Skywalk was a real challenge, due to poor access and strong winds. However, those of you brave enough to pay it a visit will most likely get an unforgettable memory.