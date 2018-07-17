Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Gibraltar’s Skywalk Is Not For The Fainthearted

Gibraltar Skywalk

The Rock of Gibraltar is a very interesting place to visit, a symbol of strength and resilience, with a unique history. But these days it got even better than to an incredible viewing point, imagined by local firm Arc Designs and comissioned by HM Government of Gibraltar. Close to a former British WWII anti-aircraft platform in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, the Gibraltar Skywalk offers magical views of the surrounding area.

It was designed as part of a larger development of the area that also includes the construction of a suspension bridge and the restoration of former military facilities. Stairs or a glass elevator will allow visitors to experience the rugged landscape while an old octagonal gun platform has been turned into a seating area. Do you like what you see?

Gibraltar Skywalk

The structure weighs over 30,000 kg, and its glazed floor and balustrades feature more than 750 square meters of glass panels. Don’t you worry; it has been anchored securely to the rock, which means no dramatic headlines will be associated with it any time soon.

The 8.2 ft-wide walkway sits 340 meters above sea level, which means this Skywalk is significantly higher than London’s Shard, as well as Paris’ Eiffel Tower and around three times higher than the Statue of Liberty. Obviously, building the Skywalk was a real challenge, due to poor access and strong winds. However, those of you brave enough to pay it a visit will most likely get an unforgettable memory.

Gibraltar Skywalk

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

This Luxurious Gibraltar Villa Is Listed for Sale at $26+ Million

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Up

Louis Vuitton Uses Titanium & Ruthenium To Protect Your Precious Watches

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares