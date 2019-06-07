The New Ducati Diavel 1260 S Puts some Muscles into the Cruiser

When Ducati’s first Diavel hit the roads back in 2010, the euphemism “muscle cruiser” first came to life. Today, with a powerful 157 hp Testastretta L-Twin engine, the new Diavel 1260 S comes as a super attractive cross between big cruisers and sport motorcycles, delivering amazing performance in its unique style, with an abundant curb appeal.

The iconic Italian motorcycle brand, best known for their race oriented bikes, has started tackling with the American market segment through the Diavel’s superb aesthetics and metallurgical muscle, combined with the strong racing heritage of the brand.

The success they had pushed them to bring a new Diavel on the market this year, the 1260 S, which comes with an all new steel tubular trellis frame hosting the liquid-cooled 1262 cc Testastretta L-Twin. The new Diavel, with its 538 pounds wet, delivers the power through its massive 240 mm rear tire. With Brembo brakes front and back and Öhlins suspensions, the Diavel delivers high end performance in all aspects.

The riding position is upright and super comfortable due to the low 30.7 inch seat height, mid-mount foot pegs and a comfortable handlebar placement. Combining cruiser ergonomics with a sport bike ego, the Diavel is sure to impress many people.

What’s more, the Diavel 1260 S comes with plenty of advanced electronic rider aides, with three riding modes – Touring, Rain or Sport, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Launch Control – for safe and fast full throttle starts. There’s also a TFT 3.5 inch dash display which allows the rider to adjust everything on the motorcycle.