The New Skeleton X Magma from Ulysse Nardin is Fiery Hot

The newest addition to Ulysse Nardin’s amazing watch collection is a ‘fiery hot’ one. Titled Skeleton X Magma, the new watch of the legendary Swiss brand comes with a seriously scorching look. Made from a combination of carbon fiber and red marbled epoxy resin to achieve the impressive look of flowing magma, the watch has even more interesting features.

The unconventional dial comes as a fully exposed skeleton face, inspired, they say, from a race car. This spectacular watch also comes with an ultra light 43 mm case, with its carbon fiber and hot looking red marbled epoxy resin, stripped down like a high end race car to only display its most essential components.

The dial boasts a rectangle with four indexes which create the ‘X’ from the name of the watch and Roman numerals on each side to give it a more exquisite appearance. The watch features a four day power reserve, which is more than enough. The movement is a 3 Hz UN-371, with Silicium balance wheel and Silicium minuterie gear train. The index and the hands feature red Superluminova for night use.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but we can only guess that the Skeleton X Magma won’t come cheap.