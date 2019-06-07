fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The New Skeleton X Magma from Ulysse Nardin is Fiery Hot

ulysse nardin skeleton x magma 1

The newest addition to Ulysse Nardin’s amazing watch collection is a ‘fiery hot’ one. Titled Skeleton X Magma, the new watch of the legendary Swiss brand comes with a seriously scorching look. Made from a combination of carbon fiber and red marbled epoxy resin to achieve the impressive look of flowing magma, the watch has even more interesting features.

The unconventional dial comes as a fully exposed skeleton face, inspired, they say, from a race car. This spectacular watch also comes with an ultra light 43 mm case, with its carbon fiber and hot looking red marbled epoxy resin, stripped down like a high end race car to only display its most essential components.

ulysse nardin skeleton x magma 2

The dial boasts a rectangle with four indexes which create the ‘X’ from the name of the watch and Roman numerals on each side to give it a more exquisite appearance. The watch features a four day power reserve, which is more than enough.  The movement is a 3 Hz UN-371, with Silicium balance wheel and Silicium minuterie gear train. The index and the hands feature red Superluminova for night use.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but we can only guess that the Skeleton X Magma won’t come cheap.

New Skeleton X Magma

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The New Ducati Diavel 1260 S Puts some Muscles into the Cruiser

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.