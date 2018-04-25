The Moto Guzzi V11 Sport Receives the Japanese Treatment

Would you customize a limited edition motorcycle? That’s one question purists would be upset about, since they do not appreciate people fiddling around with factory-form beauty and perfection. Only 600 units of the Moto Guzzi V11 Sport Scura were ever built, which means this bike is a rare breed; however, that didn’t stop Kenji Katsumoto from going crazy on it.

Introduced seventeen years ago, this bike was not easy on the eyes. It came with Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes at both ends, its own bikini fairing, and a few carbon fiber bits. It was bulky and expensive and it’s safe to assume that this model was not appreciated by all. As such, the owner of this 2002-model V11 was dreaming about something different.

Katsumoto-san previously worked for a Harley dealer, where he obtained Harley’s ‘Master of Technology’ qualification, which is why people agree he is qualified to build everything from retro choppers to café racers and sports bikes. This V11 Sport Scura was scheduled for a radical transformation into a café racer, with a particular Motogadget speedo and FCR carbs.

The original bodywork and subframe were scrapped, and the builder fabricated his own body from stainless steel. Please note the higher seat and clean frame that will surely help you stand out. The stealthy exhaust system was also hand-built from stainless steel, while the silencer was hidden in the tailpiece. The fuel tank, seat and tail are all bespoke components heading in a traditional café style direction.

On a mechanical level, the stock wheels, brakes, and suspension still remain, although Metzeler Racetec RR hyper sports tires help out with the acceleration. The motor and six-speed transmission are also in factory form, but the EFI system’s been replaced by a pair of Keihin FCR41 carbs.

Aesthetically, the overall aggressive attitude is complemented by a classic Daytona headlight, a Motogadget speedo on a custom bracket, and Tomaselli grips. The resulting café racer has gone way farther than the original, something that any true motorcycle fan will appreciate.

