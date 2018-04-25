Dolce & Gabbana & Smeg Will Turn Your Kitchen into a Work of Art

Some say the kitchen is the heart of the house, but it can also be the most beautiful room in your home with these gorgeous pieces from Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg. Yes, these two renowned Italian brands have joined forces once again for the third installment of the wonderful Divina Cucina collection, with a range of pattern-heavy pieces inspired by Sicily that will make your kitchen look absolutely incredible.

Easily considered examples of functional art, these stunning pieces were revealed during the 2018 Milan Design Week, where we got to see a Victoria range cooker, an extractor hood, and a new FAB28 fridge. We’ve featured many other upmarket appliances from Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana here, and we really hope these gorgeous Sicilian-inspired patterns will get to cover every other piece born from this collaboration.

Focusing on traditional Sicilian patterns and designs, the Divina Cucina collection continues to grow since 2016 and includes toasters, coffee machines, fridges, and blenders. The colorful items before you show off traditional motifs through a bold red and orange pattern and a lovely blue and white scheme inspired by Maiolica ceramic pottery.

It’s safe to assume that these pieces will act as great conversation starters, but they’ll always do their job as well it would be a shame though to damage these stunning creations. Is anyone else thinking about price tags or are you simply mesmerized by the gallery below?