Check out the Beautiful Breguet Marine Musical Alarm 5547

Some gestures speak volumes, beautiful pictures tell 1,000-word stories, but about this exquisite creation? Breguet’s new Marine Musical Alarm 5547 watch seems to be the perfect conversation starter; better yet, why not let this stunning accessory do the talking for you?

Showing off a superb titanium or 18kt rose or white gold case, measuring in at 40 mm, this wonderful watch also comes with a finely flutted caseband and double sapphire crystals. Everything will be kept in motion thanks to the impressive Swiss automatic Breguet in-house caliber 519F/1, with 45 hours of back up power making sure this watch stays in sync even if you give it a short break.

An elegant rubber or leather strap, complemented by a matching metal buckle, will keep this piece attached to your wrist wherever you may roam, while the gorgeous sunburst slate grey dial in gold or the silvered gold dial or blue dial in gold will make you check the time way more often than before. The alarm subdial is found at 3 o’clock, while the facetted Breguet hands benefit from a luminescent material.

There’s also a time-zone display at 9 o’clock, with the alarm activation indicator in a small window at 12 o’clock and the date showcased at 6 o’clock. Elegant and bold, but also subtle enough to hide within a crowd, this watch seems like a real gentleman’s companion. What do you think about it?