The Montblanc 1858 Chronograph Tachymeter Limited Edition 100

Montblanc has been diving in the world of haute horology for a while now, and the brand’s new Montblanc 1858 Chronograph Tachymeter Limited Edition 100 seems to be a fitting way to start the week. My day hasn’t been a good one, to be sure, but there is always time to admire other people’s work if you can’t do your own.

Straying away from my broken laptop, the extraordinary bronze watch before you features a superb “salmon” colored dial and it has a pretty cool vintage look. Inspired by old Minerva chronographs from the 1930s and employing traditional hand-finishing techniques, the 44 mm watch benefits from a unique alloy case, specially designed to develop a uniform and very special patina over time.

On the dial, you can see that the central hour and minute hands are pretty big for a chronograph watch of its size, and feature an interesting “cathedral” design, finished with Super-LumiNova and decked in 18k red gold. That’s why it’s very easy to see the right time. But while the dial is really chic, the real spectacle comes when you turn the watch around.

A sapphire crystal exhibition caseback allows you to take a closer look at the impressive Montblanc Manufacture Calibre MB M16.29, that’s complemented by a 50-hour power reserve. The base plate and bridges are made of German silver, followed by 18-karat red gold plating, and seeing all these inner workings in action might keep you busy for a while.

The Montblanc 1858 Chronograph Tachymeter Limited Edition 100 is a compelling release from the company, and as its name states, this offering comes in a limited run of 100 units, each of which is set to cost $27,500 USD.