Take Your Chance With The 2018 Bentley Continental GT3

Bentley has recently taken the wraps off its fresh GT3 racer, a drool inducing machine based on the brand new Continental. If the previous generation scored 120 podiums and 45 wins across 528 races around the world, the all new 2018 Bentley Continental GT3 aims to be even better than that.

The second-generation Continental GT3 was developed by engineers at Bentley Motorsport’s in-house team, although several designers and technicians from M-Sport were involved in this project as well, that’s based on the Volkswagen-developed MSB platform. Are you brave enough to take this beast for a quick spin around the track?

The MSB platform benefits from plenty of aluminum, which might explain the 1,300 kg weight curb. The familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 of the Continental GT now packs a redesigned dry-sump system, an all new intake and a new exhaust system, allowing it to develop as much as 550 ponies. The exterior lines have been decided by wind-tunnel tests, although the classic Continental characteristics remain.

You will probably notice the wild aerodynamic scoops and vents around the headlights, front bumper and the rest of the car as well. The deep front vents, rear fender outlets, and that massive rear spoiler are also worth a glance. A six-month test program will see the 2018 Bentley Continental GT3 put through its paces in UK, France, and Portugal, as this racecar prepares for 24-hour endurance races.