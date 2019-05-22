The McLaren GT Aims to be The Ultimate Grand Tourer

The all-new McLaren GT has been welcomed into this world with a mixed reception due to different expectations from the Grand Tourer which many viewed as the ultimate Aston Martin DB11 or Bentley Continental GT rival. But the McLaren GT is clearly something different than the large front-engine cars that are expected on this market.

The new McLaren comes with the tried and tested Carbon Fiber MonoCell II platform that was used first in 2015 for the 570 S. Also brand new is the Proactive Damping Control system, with hydraulic dampers and sensors which works in combination with the new hydraulic steering rack to deliver the best handling experience.

The GT is equipped with a powerful 4.0 liter twin turbocharged V8, a familiar engine option for McLaren, one that outputs 630 hp in the GT and a performance that leaves all its rivals behind. The McLaren GT can reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, 200 km/h in 9.0 seconds and a mind boggling top speed of 326 km/h, with a decent range of 666 km and a 10.8 liter per 100 km consumption figures.



The interior of the car features a high tech infotainment system, moody ambient lighting and a superb electro chromatic glazed sunroof. There’s also a 12 speaker sound system from Bowers & Wilkins with Kevlar mid units and carbon fiber sub woofer that will be surely appreciated by everyone riding in this grand tourer.

The switches on the console are aluminum with gloss black surrounds which perfectly compliment the exquisite Nappa leather on the other surfaces inside the cockpit. There are also Alcantara and Cashmere options available, if you’d like something even more special.

What impresses the most in the McLaren GT is the luggage space, which amounts to 570 liters, with the rear holding 420 liters of luggage space and the front which can hold 150 liters. The car will be available starting with the end of the year, with starting prices rising a little over $200,000.