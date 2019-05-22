Engagement Rings In Los Angeles – Top 5 Places to Buy an Engagement Ring

If you’re shopping for an engagement ring in Los Angeles, you’re in luck: there are plenty of jewelers in the City of Angels. But how do you know which LA jewelers are worth visiting? In this post, we’re sharing the top five places to buy an engagement ring in Los Angeles.

Find Bridal Rings at 550 S Hill St #620, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Bridal Rings is located in the heart of the Los Angeles jewelry district in downtown Los Angeles. This jeweler is unique among LA jewelers because, rather than just carrying bridal jewelry as a part of a broader collection, Bridal Rings is almost solely focused on bridal jewelry.

At Bridal Rings, you’ll find over a thousand engagement ring options from leading designers such as Gabriel & Co, Coronet, A. Jaffe and Artcarved. Along with their truly vast collection of engagement rings, Bridal Rings carries a wide selection of conflict-free diamonds, wedding bands for both men and women, and a range of luxurious fine jewelry. Additionally, they do custom design work, so if you can’t find your dream ring in their wide selection, they can create it for you.

Other things that set Bridal Rings apart include their lifetime warranty upgrade policy and their lower pricing, which is made possible by their direct to consumer business model. Through directly importing loose diamonds and manufacturing fine jewelry in house, Bridal Rings eliminates the middle man. No middle men means no middle men fees, which allows you to get the same engagement ring you might get elsewhere for 30 to 70 percent less.

2. Tiffany & Co

Find Tiffany & Co at 210 N Rodeo Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210

What’s in a name? If your potential betrothed is expecting a little blue box proposal, quite a lot.

Tiffany & Co has been a leader in the world of fine jewelry for almost two hundred years. Famously, Tiffany & Co invented the Tiffany solitaire engagement ring in the late 1800s, which is still one of the most popular engagement rings today. The Tiffany engagement ring is a sleek solitaire design that features six prongs that allow the enclosed diamond to shimmer brilliantly.

This diamond ring setting has been incredibly successful due to its simplicity, which makes it appealing to most people, and versatility, which allows customers to personalize their engagement ring to fit their style and budget. The Tiffany solitaire ring setting comes in yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, and platinum, and can accommodate a wide range of center diamonds.

While the Tiffany solitaire is still one of Tiffany’s most popular engagement designs (and still tops many women’s wishlists), today Tiffany’s has a range of engagement rings that span the style gamut. Their offerings range from simple solitaires to exquisitely detailed, glamorous designs. Additionally, Tiffany’s boasts a variety of wedding rings in chic styles that complement their diamond engagement rings.

3. XIV Karats

Find XIV Karats at 312 S Beverly Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212

XIV Karats is a legendary Los Angeles jeweler. Their sprawling store, which is located west of Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California, has a wide selection of luxury jewelry, including numerous engagement rings. XIV Karats is also well known as a place where you can get pretty much any custom jewelry you dream of made.

Whether you want to have your perfect engagement ring made from scratch or have any other custom piece created, the jewelers at XIV Karats can make your vision a reality. Because XIV Karats does so much custom work, they’re also a good choice if you’re looking for a loose cut diamond as the icing on the ring for your engagement ring, as they have many in stock.

4. David Yurman

Find David Yurman at 371 N Rodeo Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210

David Yurman is a jewelry designer that creates high quality, modern pieces. Perhaps most famously, David Yurman is known for his signature cable pattern, which is prominently featured across all his bridal collections.

There are eight different engagement ring collections at David Yurman, each of which strongly reflects David Yurman’s modern yet luxe aesthetic, albeit in different ways. While some bridal jewelers offer a wide variety of styles, David Yurman is clearly focused on making the best possible version of his own unique style.

Some highlights of David Yurman’s engagement collections include the DY Crossover Collection, which features intertwined bands largely in the DY cable pattern, and the DY Capri Collection, which is a dazzling halo collection with a number of colorful center stone options.

5. Jaimie Geller Jewelry

Find Jaimie Geller Jewelry at 15310 Antioch Street Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Jaimie Geller has only recently sprung to the forefront of the Los Angeles jewelry scene, as Geller opened her namesake brand in 2008. Since then, however, Geller has made quite a name for herself through her incredibly unique offerings.

Jaimie Geller Jewelry has a brick and mortar store in the Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles. At this store, you’ll find an impressive array of artisan designer jewelry. The jewelry carried by Jaimie Geller is distinctive, often colorful, and always eye-catching.

While Jaimie Geller Jewelry carries a number of other designers in their fine jewelry collection, they do not carry any big name engagement designers. Instead, all of the engagement rings sold at Jaimie Geller Jewelry are custom-made by the designer.

To have an engagement ring created by Geller, call Jaime Geller Jewelry’s Pacific Palisades storefront to get more information and make an appointment. Of course, if you want an engagement ring from Jaimie Geller Jewelry that isn’t a one-of-a-kind custom ring, you can always select a ring from one of their partnered artisan designers, as Jaimie Geller Jewelry does carry a variety of rings. There are many stunning, unique rings at Jaimie Geller that aren’t labeled as engagement rings but could very well still serve as yours.