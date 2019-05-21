fbpx
Introducing the new Glashütte Original Senator Chronometer Tourbillon

One of the most notable launches at Swatch Group’s Time to Move event was the Glashütte Original Senator Chronometer Tourbillon, a surprising watch built in the traditional Glashütte style, which borrows a few special features from the Senator Chronometer.

The newest addition to the German watchmaker’s line-up comes with a flying tourbillon and some nice features, a hacking tourbillon carriage, zero-reset seconds and a minute detent that makes sure the minute hand is always synced with the seconds.

All these come encased in a superb 42 mm platinum case with a dark metallic blue sub-dial for telling time.

The crown has two steps, the first stopping the seconds via a lever driven by a vertical clutch that touches the tourbillon cage and stops both the cage and the balance wheel, and the second one, pulled to the maximum, which makes the second hand fly clockwise back to zero and stop there.

What’s even more interesting about this watch is that the minute hand jumps clockwise to the next minute mark, keeping both the seconds and minute hands in permanent sync.

The Glashütte Original Senator Chronometer Tourbillon is also a certified chronometer by the DIN 8319, a technical chronometer standard set by the Deutscher Kalibrierdienst (DKD), or the German Calibration Service.

The movement inside is a 58-05 caliber, hand wound, beating at a 3 Hz frequency and with an impressive power reserve of up to 70 hours.

The new Glashütte Original timepiece will be available in a limited edition of only 25 pieces, with a price tag of $160,000.

