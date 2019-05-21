fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Rolls-Royce Expands its Luxury Accessory Portfolio with a $45,000 Champagne Chest

Rolls-Royce-Champagne-Chest

The newest addition to Rolls Royce’s luxury accessory portfolio is an extraordinary champagne chest which takes advantage of the brand’s remarkable attention to detail and astonishing craftsmanship. The chest’s unique structure is made from machined aluminum and carbon fiber, encased in exquisite natural grain black leather and Tudor Oak wood, and adorned with the Spirit of Ecstasy in the end.

The case houses an extravagant Champagne set for four, which shows itself at the simple press of a button. The external lid then takes the role of a superb serving table of Tudor Oak wood with laser-cut stainless steel inlays.

Underneath, there are four cotton napkins embroidered with the ‘RR’ monogram. Illuminated from the central bay, the Chest reveals four hand blown crystal champagne flutes, made from glass with a polished aluminum base proudly wearing the same ‘RR’ monogram.

Rolls Royce Champagne Chest 7

On the sides, there are two hammocks made from ‘Hotspur Red’ Rolls Royce leather. The same ‘RR’ monogram is inscribed on the Thermal Champagne Coolers, crafted from anodized aluminum and carbon fiber. There are also two thermal caviar caissons, with a 30g tin each, and complimented by two blini caissons and two Mother-of-Pearl spoons with anodized aluminum handles.

The exquisite Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest is available for purchase through Rolls-Royce dealers worldwide, starting from a cool $45,000.

Rolls Royce Champagne Chest 5

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Rolls-Royce Year of the Pig 1
Rolls-Royce Starts The Year Of The Pig With Four Special Editions
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost 1
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection Honors the Original Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music 1
Let’s Enjoy The Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music
Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII 1
Feast Your Eyes on the Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Introducing the new Glashütte Original Senator Chronometer Tourbillon

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.