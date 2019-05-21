Rolls-Royce Expands its Luxury Accessory Portfolio with a $45,000 Champagne Chest

The newest addition to Rolls Royce’s luxury accessory portfolio is an extraordinary champagne chest which takes advantage of the brand’s remarkable attention to detail and astonishing craftsmanship. The chest’s unique structure is made from machined aluminum and carbon fiber, encased in exquisite natural grain black leather and Tudor Oak wood, and adorned with the Spirit of Ecstasy in the end.

The case houses an extravagant Champagne set for four, which shows itself at the simple press of a button. The external lid then takes the role of a superb serving table of Tudor Oak wood with laser-cut stainless steel inlays.

Underneath, there are four cotton napkins embroidered with the ‘RR’ monogram. Illuminated from the central bay, the Chest reveals four hand blown crystal champagne flutes, made from glass with a polished aluminum base proudly wearing the same ‘RR’ monogram.

On the sides, there are two hammocks made from ‘Hotspur Red’ Rolls Royce leather. The same ‘RR’ monogram is inscribed on the Thermal Champagne Coolers, crafted from anodized aluminum and carbon fiber. There are also two thermal caviar caissons, with a 30g tin each, and complimented by two blini caissons and two Mother-of-Pearl spoons with anodized aluminum handles.

The exquisite Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest is available for purchase through Rolls-Royce dealers worldwide, starting from a cool $45,000.