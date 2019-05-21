Van der Valk’s BeachClub Series Welcomes its First Member: the BeachClub 600

BeachClub, the new luxury motor yacht series from the renowned Dutch shipyard Van der Valk, comes into the spotlight with its first model ever, the BeachClub 600. The new yacht was designed by the brilliant people from Ginton Naval Architects in terms of naval architecture and Cor D. Rover was in charge of the exterior and interiors.

The Van der Valk BeachClub 600 is an 18 meter long yacht, with surprisingly spacious interior and exterior areas to impress and relax its guests. The vessel features a 17-square meter cockpit, a lovely beach club area complete with a swimming platform and even a 14 square meter sun lounge. The foredeck is 25 square meters and comes with several layout options – it could have a lounge and Jacuzzi for instance.

Small but innovative in many aspects, the BeachClub 600 is like a tiny superyacht, with optimized interiors and exteriors to provide more space than any other vessel of its size.

They got so much space through dispensing the normal engine room into the swimming platform area, making best use of an area that’s rarely used and freeing a lot of space for other interior and exterior facilities. This way, the BeachClub 600 has a total space found only on bigger vessels.

The yacht is powered by two Volvo Penta D11B2-A MP, 10,8 liter, 6 cylinder, IPS engines which push the yacht to a top speed of 24 knots, with a cruising speed of 22 knots. The first BeachClub yacht can accommodate up to 6 guests and provides plenty of comfort and bespoke amenities.

The owner’s space is on the fore ship and features a nice long window design. In between the owner’s suite and the guest cabins, there are two bathrooms, and behind the guest cabins there’s a lounge area with direct access to the swimming platform through a large sliding glass door.