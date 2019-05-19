fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Bentley just released a Limited Edition Furniture Collection to mark their Centenary

Bentley Home 1

At the 2019 Salone del Mobile fair in Milan, Bentley Motors showed off their brand new limited edition collection of Bentley Home furniture. Created by Bentley Design, the line is limited to only 100 pieces of each item, bearing the specially created Bentley Centenary logo onto them and celebrating the spirit and glory of an entire century.

With the occasion, three new pieces enrich the collection, all made from the best materials and the highest quality of craftsmanship. The items are a desk, an armchair and a matching foot stool, and share the same innovative design and the values embodied at the Bentley Headquarters in Crewe.

Bentley Home 2

Hand crafted with advanced techniques and using contemporary high quality materials, the pieces will enhance any home interior. The metal frames are created from gold plated iron, with the dark stained oak features brushed with liquid gold.

Founded back in 1919 by W.O. Bentley, the eponymous company created its first prototype in a London mews, but ended up innovating and transforming the automotive industry forever through its excellent craftsmanship.

Bentley Home 3

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

bentley continental gt convertible bavarian mulliner 1
The brand new Bentley Continental GTC Bavaria Edition By Mulliner
2019 bentley bentayga v8 design series 3
Bentley Adds a Touch of Style to Their New Bentayga V8 Design Series
Bentley Pearl of the Gulf 10
Here Comes the Astonishing Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf
Bentley Continental GT V8 8
Behold the Newest Bentley Models: The Continental GT and GTC V8

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.