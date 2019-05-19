Bentley just released a Limited Edition Furniture Collection to mark their Centenary

At the 2019 Salone del Mobile fair in Milan, Bentley Motors showed off their brand new limited edition collection of Bentley Home furniture. Created by Bentley Design, the line is limited to only 100 pieces of each item, bearing the specially created Bentley Centenary logo onto them and celebrating the spirit and glory of an entire century.

With the occasion, three new pieces enrich the collection, all made from the best materials and the highest quality of craftsmanship. The items are a desk, an armchair and a matching foot stool, and share the same innovative design and the values embodied at the Bentley Headquarters in Crewe.

Hand crafted with advanced techniques and using contemporary high quality materials, the pieces will enhance any home interior. The metal frames are created from gold plated iron, with the dark stained oak features brushed with liquid gold.

Founded back in 1919 by W.O. Bentley, the eponymous company created its first prototype in a London mews, but ended up innovating and transforming the automotive industry forever through its excellent craftsmanship.