The Largest New Chalet in Val-d’Isère can be Yours for $10.5M

If you love winter sports just as much as we do, we’re pretty sure you’ve always dreamed about a owning a vacation home in one of the most popular ski resorts in the French Alps. Here’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to that; the largest new chalet in the wonderful Val-d’Isère has been recently listed for sale at a cool £8 Million or around $10.6 million.

This is Chalet Huskey, a property that might not look too impressive from the outside, but inside it covers 609 square meters (6,555 sq. ft) of luxurious living areas, packed with everything you could desire. The chalet boasts seven bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, and even a climbing wall. There is also a bar and a dining table, not to mention the unique indoor garden and its glass bridge.

The first floor consists of all the main living areas, accessible via the private lift direct from the underground parking, or from the outside entrance porch. Rest assured, a cozy lounge with a feature fireplace, connected to the kitchen and dining area, will help make social events a success – although, we think this property was designed with privacy and relaxation in mind, to keep its owners – and owners alone – smiling as they await Santa’s arrival.

This stunning Val d’Isere property sits merely 300 meters away from the town center, with the French ski resort responsible for attracting expert skiers and snowboarders from all around the world for quite some time now. All you need right now, besides the $10.6 million, is the perfect company to enjoy this property with.