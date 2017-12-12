Aston Martin Owners Could get a Special Rosewood Experience

Can you afford a brand new Aston Martin? Few of us can, and to complete this automotive fantasy, the British supercar company has joined forces with travel tastemakers at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. As part of the hotel brand’s 12 Days of Rosewood holiday program, Rosewood has put together a special Aston Martin Discovery package, set to cost as much as $265,000. Merry Christmas!

A private charter in a Single Squirrel AS350 helicopter will take you from London to Aston Martin’s headquarters in Warwickshire, England. Here, you will be allowed to design your new DB11 V12 coupe together with the marque’s chief creative officer and fully customize your future DB11.



Mastering the art of driving is also a good idea when you’re buying a jewel on wheels, which is why the lucky new owners will be taken to the Millbrook Proving Ground testing facility to make their dream come true. A challenging course of hills and hairpin turns will allow drivers to put their abilities to the test.

Following a day out on the track, guests are taken back to enjoy a sip of Champagne before being shown to Rosewood’s Signature Suite. This British-manor-style room is an urban sanctuary complemented by the finest materials, multiple living spaces, and unique views of the property’s garden.

A 24-hour butler and curated in-room bar will make your day, or night, and the hotel’s Gin Bar and Sense spa might also help with that. An opulent Dom Pérignon–inspired dinner prepared by Rosewood’s executive chef may very well be enjoyed in the privacy of your suite. Does this sound like enough to make you happy?