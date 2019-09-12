The Iconic Zenith DEFY Comes in Brand New High Jewelry Versions

Zenith’s DEFY El Primero 21 and DEFY Classic, two of the brand’s most iconic timepieces, are now available in two spectacular High Jewelry editions, the High Jewelry and the High Jewelry Rainbow, adding even more awesomeness to these amazing timepieces.

The DEFY El Primero 21 High Jewelry comes in a rose gold case set with brilliant cut white diamonds in its entirety and the bezel adorned with baguette cut diamonds. Meanwhile, the High Jewelry Rainbow version of the same watch adds white diamonds of different sizes in a technique known as snow setting, giving them a seemingly random pattern.

The bezel comes with no less than 44 baguette cut sapphires set in a progressive color scheme that covers the entire visible light spectrum. The same pattern is applied to the dial’s hour markers, which feature matching sapphires.

Next, the Zenith DEFY Classic High Jewelry comes in a titanium case adorned in brilliant cut diamonds, with superb baguette cut diamonds featured on the bezel. This exquisite timepiece also keeps the signature Zenith blue touches on the dial and the strap.

The High Jewelry Rainbow version of the DEFY Classic combines as well the beauty of all light wavelengths, with its 48 unique baguette cut sapphires arranged on the bezel after their color graduation. What’s more, the case comes adorned with brilliant white diamonds which perfectly contrast and complement the sapphires on the bezel.

The new Zenith DEFY watches are expected to hit the shelves beginning with October 2019.