The House of the Resting Sea, or Kai Moena, is a superb home in Oahu, Hawaii

Situated on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, on its emerald Windward side in Kailua, at 145 Kailuana Loop, Beachside, Kai Moena – or the House of the Resting Sea – is a formidable oceanfront property that could easily charm anyone with its unparalleled grandeur, unique location and mesmerizing views.

The spectacular 60,000 square feet estate before you is a great display of modern architecture and luxury design beautifully combined together. The home has been recently listed for sale at a whooping $27,500,000, but it does come with its very own 250 feet of pristine white sand beach and almost every amenity you could possibly think about.

Previously owned by the famed Rothschild family, the property draws inspiration from the rich Hawaiian culture and the archipelago’s climate.

The House of the Resting Sea comes with two main residences which total ten bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half baths. The interior design feature rich tropical hardwood accents, superb textured finishes and high vaulted ceilings.

Actually, the interior space spreads on a little less than 15,000 square feet, with spacious living areas that flow seamlessly towards the outdoor spaces, easing out the transition. Among the numerous amenities inside this estate, there are two fully appointed kitchens with granite countertops, a dry sauna, fitness and media rooms, a superb lagoon pool and even a tennis court.