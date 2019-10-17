The new Vanderhall Carmel Proves Three Wheels are Three Times The Fun



Vanderhall Motor Works has recently taken the wraps off a brand new three wheeler, the 2020 Vanderhall Carmel, a stunning autocycle that’s hand built with almost entirely US-sourced parts and materials. The new Vanderhall three wheeler comes with the company’s signature aluminum monocoque chassis, with rear-hinged doors, high performance brakes and many upgrades over its predecessors.

The Carmel will be offered in three different versions: Blackjack, the base / builder version, a standard model, and a fully loaded GT version. This all new autocycle is powered by a small, yet potent 1.5-liter LFC turbocharged inline-four engine, which produces 194 horsepower and it’s connected to a sequential 6-speed automatic transmission that could also come with paddle-shifters.

The GT version will come with paddle-shifters as standard and it also features a cap sunshade, installed between the passenger hoops and the windshield. The car’s windshield is actually shorter and sportier than the other two Carmel models and additional equipment includes boost and transmission gauges, stainless steel traction plates and dead pedals, a three inch exhaust system, and 19-inch 10-spoke wheels finished in a superb glossy black.

Priced at $43,950, the range-topping Garmel GT will be available in two exterior colors: Ruby Metallic and Pearl White, while the interior is decked in exquisite tan leather.

Next, the standard Carmel model is priced at $39,950 and will come with machined 19-inch wheels – of course, it will also have slightly less options than the GT. The standard variant will be available in two body colors: Vintage Silver Metallic or Poseidon Blue, while the interior will be clad in a durable tan V-Tex synthetic material.

If you want to make your own version of this stunning three wheeler you could always go for the base variant, Blackjack, that costs $34,950 and you can add whatever options, wheels or interior finishes you might want.

Outside, the car and its exhaust will be matte black, and also the interior traction plate and the dead pedals will be blacked-out. You’ll get a set of lightweight 18-inch wheels as standard, but you could always upgrade for something better.