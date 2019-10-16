Princess Y95 Revealed at the Cannes Yachting Festival

British luxury motor yacht manufacturer Princess Yachts has recently taken the wraps off its newest project, the Princess Y95, developed in collaboration with the designers from Olesinski and Pininfarina. Unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019, this model is the latest addition to Princess’ Y Class range. It borrows some of the styling from the company’s other highly expected model, the X95, which is scheduled for launch later this year.

The Princess Y95 features a layout that’s pretty open to customer configurations. As standard, there are five guest cabins and spacious crew quarters, situated in the aft section of the lower deck. The lower deck can also receive either a large lazarette or a full beach club with seating area, bar and day head.

The guest cabins on the lower deck come with ensuite bathrooms and will benefit from the longest and amplest hull windows that a Princess yacht has ever received so far, thus offering astonishing water-level views.

The layout onboard this new vessel is organized in a very clever way, therefore the entire available volume is comparable to their 30M superyacht model. In terms of performance, Princess Y95 keeps wonderful seakeeping capabilities while being able to reach a top speed of 26 knots, thanks to the wave-piercing bow design.

The first Princess Y95 should be delivered sometime in 2021.