The HiFiMan Shangri-La Jr. Will Tease Your Eardrums

Known for its high-end audio products, the Chinese audio brand HiFiMan has recently released a slimmed-down version of its flagship Shangri-La electrostatic headphones and tube-driven amplifier system. Called the HiFiMan Shangri-La Jr, this special package boasts the same technology as its big brother, and comes with a pair of electrostatic headphones featuring 97 mm drivers and weighting only 13.2 ounces.

The system is capable of an impressive frequency range between 7Hz and 120kHz, when hooked up to the amplifier. And the cool aesthetics can’t be ignored either, reminding us of a retro-futuristic concept we see very often in Hollywood movie productions and many other eye catching designs.

Set to cost somewhere around $8,000, the Shangri-La Jr. system promises to deliver a different kind of audio experience. According to the company’s founder and CEO, Dr. Fang Bian, listening to well recorded music on these headphones will give you the same level of pleasure as an acoustically accurate concert hall.

The Shangri-La Jr. is called the best personal listening system under $10,000 and for that kind of money, it should be. Although some of you might remember that the original Shangri-La system was priced at a staggering $50,000, when it was launched on the market in 2017.

If you compare these two, the HiFiMan Shangri-La Jr. is quite a bargain.