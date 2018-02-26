Bvlgari Opera Prima is the World’s Most Expensive Perfume Bottle

The renowned Italian jewelry and luxury goods brand Bvlgari has recently sold their most expensive perfume to date, the Bvlgari Opera Prima, for a mind boggling $250,000, a ridiculous price-tag which makes it the world’s most expensive perfume. This unique fragrance was designed by master perfumer Daniela Andrier, but it’s all about the package here.

Bottled in an exquisite flacon created by celebrated glassmaker Venini and inspired by a Roman amorpha, this perfume is complemented by 250 carats worth of citrine, 4.45 carats of amethyst and 25 carats of diamonds. No, we’re not talking about a ravishing piece of jewelry here, graced by precious stones, it’s just an outrageous perfume bottle hiding a magnificent scent.

Bvlgari Opera Prima has been revealed four years ago and it was on display at the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann department store in Paris ever since. A private client was lucky enough to afford it and will be able to enjoy a Mediterranean scent, with notes of lemon, orange blossom, musk, and floral vibes.

I think we can all agree that $250,000 is an outrageous sum of money to spend on a perfume, but we’re sure luxury enthusiasts and trendsetters from all over the world would easily spend a lot for their signature scent. What else would you do with $250,000?