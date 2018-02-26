EcoCamp Patagonia Promises an Unforgettable Experience

Hidden deep in one of the world’s most stunning national parks, Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, EcoCamp Patagonia is a retreat like no other. Here, the imposing Paine mountain range, gorgeous valleys, glaciers and various other natural wonders are ready to welcome guests in the middle of a breathtaking natural setting.

It may seem a bit rugged at first, but rest assured that every day there will be a relaxing and comfortable one. Don’t just take our word for it – pack your bags and go out into the wilderness at EcoCamp Patagonia.

This is not your everyday, run-of-the-mill hotel. It’s a breathtaking glamping location, designed as a series of cool geodesic domes, with luxury suite dome lofts and cozy standard lofts, complemented by a central community dome and a relaxing yoga dome, where every guest could take group or individual yoga classes.

As its name suggests, EcoCamp Patagonia is backed up by renewable energy, with local foods and ingredients representing the starting point of each and every meal served here. This beautiful corner of the world is also perfect for hiking, biking and climbing mountains, and you could experience it all for just $2,500 per week. A bargain, since memories last forever.