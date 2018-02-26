Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Moon Mystérieuse Flying Tourbillon

Louis Vuitton is a brand that needs no introduction, but their entry to the luxury watch market might leave some people feeling confused. The renowned French fashion house aims to change that, showing off its horological expertise with the stylish Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Mystérieuse Flying Tourbillon, which takes the mysterious movement trend to the next level.

You see, the watchmakers from Louis Vuitton have combined this incredible movement with a flying tourbillon and arranged all these elements in a stunning line, with all the inner workings of the watch revealed for our viewing pleasure. Mysterious movements are not something new, but we have to applaud this move.

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Moon Mystérieuse Flying Tourbillon displays a sleek platinum case, measuring in at 45 mm, with the manually wound LV110 caliber keeping track of the time in the most beautiful way possible. An impressive power reserve of eight days will make you appreciate this timepiece even more, although its the overall design that takes the cake.

Please note the brand’s signature monogram flower on the dial, completing what could only be considered as a minimal, yet complex watch. By the way, a black alligator strap was the finishing touch on this stunning watch – although LV will gladly engrave the back of the tourbillon carriage with the owner’s initials. How’s that for exclusivity?