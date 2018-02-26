Project Arnela is Not Your Usual Superyacht Concept

Inspired by the striking lines and curves of fighter jet planes, this gorgeous 30-meter motor yacht concept shows off a cool exterior and many new features that could easily impress anyone.

Project Arnela was imagined by the Netherlands-based designer Edvin Hadzidedic, who planned to combine highly aggressive shapes with high quality class-a surfacing to get this futuristic-looking vessel.

Everything was carefully designed to keep a sleek profile, with an extendable swimming platform and a huge sundeck being some of the key selling points of this project.

On board, LED lighting threads take you towards the main deck, where you’ll find a cozy dining and lounge area, offering stunning views of the yacht’s surroundings. This is also the place where titanium railings offer passengers some protection, while contributing to the cool look of this vessel.

But what might be even more interesting is that the superstructure on the main deck features bullet proof-double curved glass; we don’t know why, but engineers thought it might be a good idea. A few hidden stairs will take you to the foredeck, where you could find a large mineral water jacuzzi, with ambient lighting – the perfect spot to chill out and relax.

Speaking of which, the large sundeck was also imagined with relaxation in mind, featuring a dining table, bar, a DJ table and a lovely sunbed area. When the sun is scorching hot the main deck and the sun deck are protected by retractable awnings, which give this concept that eye catching, fighter jet appearance.