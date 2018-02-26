The Mind Blowing Ferrari 488 Pista Is Going For The Win

Ferrari’s brand new performance version of the Ferrari 488 GTB has been finally unveiled, and it’s ravishing machine called Pista. The shiny red supercar in front of you has been already praised as the most powerful V8 in Ferrari’s history and that’s saying a lot, since it comes after the excellent 430 Scuderia or the incredible 458 Speciale.

The performance versions of Ferrari’s V8 supercars have been always extremely sought after, and the Ferrari 488 Pista aims to break all records. Bragging about sublime handling and ultimate performance, the 488 Pista builds upon the Italians’ involvement in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Of course, it went through an intense weight loss diet, with the engineers from Ferrari shedding an impressive 90 kg to get to a total dry weight of 1,280 kg. Once you consider the 720 ponies coming out the 3.9-liter V8, you realize we’re dealing with an exciting vehicle.

As a result, this Ferrari will do 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and accelerate to 200 km/h in just 7.6 seconds. Aerodynamics also play a huge role in achieving such impressive performance levels, which is why Ferrari worked an S-Duct into the nose, with a brand new front diffuser helping out with the downforce – also worth mentioning is the rear blown spoiler.

On a technical level, version 6 of the Side-Slip Angle Control system is working alongside the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer to make every ride with this supercar a memorable experience. The Ferrari 488 Pista shows off a familiar racing livery, but don’t get too excited just yet; pricing and availability will be announced only in a few weeks.

[gtspirit]