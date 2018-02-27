Dreams Come True at the Magical Amanbagh

Nestled in a picturesque valley in Rajasthan, India, Amanbagh looks like a modern-day maharaja’s palace, that will have you feeling like old world royalty in just a matter of seconds. This beautiful building was once the hunting lodge and pleasure garden of the Maharajah of Alwar and today it still boasts a wonderful architecture that honors the Moghul dynasty.

Amanbagh feels like a serene oasis in the desert outside Jaipur, with palms, eucalyptus trees, and manicured lawns complementing its superb pale pink look. Domed cupolas over king-sized beds, pink marble floors and the numerous Moghul decor elements may convince you to stay around for more than a few days.

Guests are welcomed to explore the Rajasthan countryside by camel cart, horseback, on an elephant, biking, by car or by boat, and none can deny a visit to the ancient mosques, forts, temples and ruins nearby. Rest assured, the hotel’s excellent staff can arrange anything from shopping trips to Jaipur to sunset safaris. What’s your pleasure?

Speaking of which, the on-site restaurant promises the experience of a lifetime. The regal atmosphere is complemented by Indian cuisine, with a choice of Western dishes also on offer. But you can also enjoy al fresco dining poolside, where a covered colonnade aims to provide the perfect setting – the library and roof terraces will also do the trick. What do you think? Will you be dining here shortly?