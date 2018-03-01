Introducing the Coco Avant Chanel Jewelry Collection

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the new Coco Avant Chanel collection, a mesmerizing high jewelry line that aims to tell a story about Coco in her young days, before she arrived in Paris. This exquisite jewelry collection includes 11 sets, specially designed to honor the early days of the brand’s iconic founder, who went on revolutionize womenswear silhouettes and fashion.

Lovely couture details, such as ribbons and lace, and soft pink and grey colors, have been transformed now into blissful jewelry creations complemented by gold and precious stones.

The collection includes necklaces, bracelets and rings, earrings, watches, brooches and even headbands, all of them adorned with morganite, cultured pearls, moonstones, Padparadscha sapphires and even studded with diamonds to make sure any lady would fall in love with these dazzling creations.

The collection’s jeweled ribbons appear draped and tied in ethereal loops in the most beautiful way possible, whereas lace was captured in refined styles, reminiscent of the Chanel universe and its asymmetric designs. Each set in the collection bears the name of an important woman in the life of Gabrielle Chanel before 1920.

But the focal piece is definitely the “Gabrielle Chanel” necklace, an 18K white gold beauty, with a pear-cut diamond, two round diamonds, and brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 51.22 karats. Are you daydreaming about it already? The Coco Avant Chanel collection showcases the fundamentals of Chanel’s style and it’s an essential lineup that no woman should miss out on.