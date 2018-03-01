Feel Free To Stare at the Frederique Constant Hybrid Manufacture

Combining an impressive mechanical caliber with smartwatch functionalities, the brilliant watchmakers from Frederique Constant have unveiled the Hybrid Manufacture watch – dubbed as the world’s first 3.0 watch.

The mechanical part of the FC-750 caliber was entirely developed in-house, and comes with a 42-hour power reserve. It’s housed within a superb 42 mm case, fitted with a sapphire crystal back. The movement on display is the mechanical one, as most of us would expect, but that’s just part of the overall appeal of this watch.

The electronic part of caliber FC-750 is powered by a rechargeable battery and offers the wearer activity tracking, sleep monitoring, a world timer and even a diagnostic tool. The removal of negative magnetic effects between the mechanical and electronic parts was a real challenge, but a patented anti-magnetic shield case solved that problem.

Frederique Constant’s Calibre Analytics tool was specially designed to measure rate, amplitude and beat error. All the smartwatch functions run on a dedicated smartphone app, through Bluetooth connectivity, that’s established via the pusher located on the left side of the case.

The Hybrid Manufacture watch will come with a knurled crown or a dial decorated with guilloché, Breguet-style hands and classic Roman numerals. There’s also a fourth offering, a limited edition of 888 pieces with luminous hands and applied indices, up for the grabs.

Already available online, the stainless steel version will set you back EUR 3,250 and the rose gold plated model will sell for EUR 3,550. The watch also comes with a dedicated Rotator Charger Box that includes a removable charger for the electronic functionality and a rotating box to charge the mainspring in the mechanical caliber. Any takers?