The Hermessence Collection Has a Few Oriental Surprises

The mesmerizing Hermessence Collection from Hermès made its way to the Middle East in style, where a few exclusive and limited edition fragrances were specially designed to tease our senses in the best of ways. Hermès recently opened its second fragrance store in Dubai, and that’s where these new delightful perfumes will be released first, before launching worldwide.

The quintessential French luxury brand has unveiled five new exquisite creations for its Hermessence Collection, called Agar Ebene, Cedre Sambac, Myrrhe Eglantine, Cardamusc, and Musc Pallida. They all represent a powerful perfumery salute in the charming oriental style, with unique scents that will surely help you make an impression wherever you might go.

Designed by Christine Nagel, the first female perfumer from Hermès Parfums and also the brand’s current Director of Creation, these olfactory marvels will be available for both men and women. Cardamusc and Musc Pallida will come as 20 ml essences de parfum, while the other perfumes will be presented in 100 and 200 ml eau de toilette bottles.

Better yet, future customers will be also able to customize these gorgeous bottles with a choice of premium leathers for the case – feel free to imagine what choices you would make. In the meantime, it’s worth mentioning that the Hermessence Collection is exclusively available at the Hermès Parfumeur until February 22, 2018, and then the entire world is encouraged to go crazy over the collection.