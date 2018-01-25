Leica Typ 262 Received a Stunning Red Anodized Finish

The renowned German camera manufacturer Leica has just released a new special edition of its impressive Leica M Typ 262, and that should be a good enough reason to get excited. This time, the Typ 262 camera received a stunning red-anodized finish, that’s so special that it will released only in a limited-edition series.

That’s right, not just everyone will get their hands on this beautiful thing, as only 100 such examples will be made available worldwide. The red anodized Leica Typ 262 seems to be a perfect match for the red APO-Summicron-M 50 mm f/2 lens, wouldn’t you agree?

If you’re into photography, you probably know that the Leica Typ 262 packs some incredible functions, with intuitive handling that’s very good for taking that perfect shot. This special edition is set to be technically identical to the standard version of the Leica M (Typ 262), but it will have its serial numbers engraved on the hot shoe, ranging from 5235001 to 5235100.

You’ll probably find a few other details upon a closer inspection of this camera, but let’s just focus on what’s most important. By the time you will read this, every single unit might have been sold already, for the cool price of $6,995.00. Red is the color of passion, after all, and this camera deserves every single penny, and then some.

