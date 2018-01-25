Get Ready to Enjoy The Art Of Living by Aston Martin

The Art of Living by Aston Martin is a collection of bespoke experiences highlighted by ‘Hokkaido On Ice’, a unique opportunity to drive a range of Aston Martin models against the spectacular backdrop of Japan’s northernmost island. Owning such a vehicle is a treat in itself, but if you get to experience it like this… now that’s truly overwhelming!

There are other Art of Living by Aston Martin experiences scheduled for 2018, such as a drive through the Scottish Highlands and everything that it implies – rugged mountain ranges, stunning lochs, and historic castles. But you could also go for a trip to South Africa and cruise along the coastline, graced by the sun’s warm rays.

If you love Formula One or racing in general, Aston Martin also invites you to Barcelona, to see the new cars being put through their paces before the teams fly off to Melbourne, in Australia, for the first race of the year.

People who want to experience the Art of Living by Aston Martin will have exclusive access to the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing garage and also the chance to meet the F1 drivers and team members. Seeing the Monaco Grand Prix first hand or vising the Red Bull Racing HQ are also experiences that may be enjoyed by you later this year.

Aston Martin also invites you to join the team as it defends its title at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race, to experience Goodwood in a completely new way, or to brag about the Nürburgring Driving Academy experience. I’m quite sure you get the picture by now, and Aston Martin certainly delivers one hell of a ride.

Still, it pays to remember that owning such an incredible vehicle is the start of everything that’s good in this life. Which model would you rather drive on a daily basis?